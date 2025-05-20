Know the four-way stop procedure when traffic lights not working

Photo: Pixabay When traffic signals are not working at an intersection, treat it like a four-way stop.

Question: With all the power outages in the past few weeks there have been a lot of intersections where traffic lights are out. Would you please remind everyone of the four-way stop procedure, that seems most have forgotten or never learned.

Answer: Oddly, this seems to be a difficult task for many drivers. Perhaps it is a lack of opportunity to practice the requirements that leaves them mentally unprepared for what is required, and then do it. That creates a very dangerous situation at the intersection and the case of Stevens v Sleeman illustrates that.

The requirements for the situation simply stated are:

If the traffic signals are not functioning at an intersection, the driver must stop before entering the intersection.

If two vehicles stop at about the same time, drivers must yield to the vehicle on the right.

If a vehicle is already in the intersection, drivers must yield and allow it to proceed.

My personal experience is much the same as the reader—don't expect traffic to stop as required. Take extra time to thoroughly scan the intersection and its approaches to insure you identify all hazards. The rule of thumb here is if you can't see, you can't go.

This situation is especially hazardous because stopped vehicles can hide other traffic from you or you from other traffic. You may have to carefully creep into the intersection until you are certain that it is safe to proceed.

When the traffic lights are working, the side impact or T-Bone crash is most common when making a left turn. When the lights are not working, being hit from either side while travelling straight through is also likely.

You and your passengers are especially vulnerable, as the sides of vehicles have the least protection in comparison to front and rear collisions.

If other drivers will not give you the right of way, it may be wise to make a right turn instead. Find another nearby intersection where it is safe and then return to your original route.

