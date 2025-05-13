You can't always proceed just because the light is green

Photo: Pixabay A green light at an intersection does not always mean traffic can proceed.

A green traffic signal doesn't always mean go

The next time you are at the front of a lineup of vehicles waiting for a green light, watch the driver beside you.

Many times, when the traffic signal turns green, they will immediately proceed without looking to the left or right for hazards or traffic already lawfully in the intersection.

Just because the light has turned green, it does not mean you can go. It may be unsafe to proceed or you may still have to yield right of way to other traffic already present in the intersection.

There are three situations where drivers facing a green light must not proceed immediately. Most people already follow these three exceptions but failing to take them into account can cause confusion or a crash.

The first is a situation where turning direction controls are in place. The driver may only proceed as indicated by these signals.

The second is where there is a pedestrian lawfully in the intersection or adjacent crosswalk at the time the signal is green. Drivers must yield to those pedestrians.

The final situation is where a vehicle has entered the intersection, is waiting to turn and was been unable to do so before the signal turned red. Cross-traffic on the new green signal must yield right of way to allow the first vehicle to clear the intersection.

Always do a 180-degree scan of any intersection before entering it. Unless you are turning left, you must be able to clear the intersection before you proceed.

Don't be pressured by other drivers to go before it is safe.

