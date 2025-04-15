A guide to RV towing rules in B.C.

Photo: Outdoorsy.com

There is a lot more to recreational vehicle towing than simply hooking up your trailer or loading your camper and making sure the rear lights work.

Before you get started, the three major concerns to understand include having the right driver's licence, knowing if your brakes are sufficient to get you stopped and how much the entire combination weighs.

A standard class 5 and 7 driver's licence allows you to drive a two-axle motor vehicle and tow a trailer with it, as long as the weight of the trailer is not more than 4,600 kilograms.

A house trailer endorsement (51) is required on your class 5 or 7 licence if the weight of the trailer is more than 4,600 kg and it is not equipped with air brakes.

Other combinations may require a commercial class of driver's licence.

Having sufficient braking power to stop your RV combination is critical and needs an article of its own to fully explain all of the requirements. At the most basic, brakes are required if:

• The trailer weighs 1,400 kg or less but more than 50% of the net weight of the tow vehicle.

• The trailer weighs more than 1,400 kg

Other considerations include whether you have surge or electric brakes, are using a breakaway device and have a separate means of applying the trailer brakes independent of the tow vehicle brakes.

There are other areas of RV towing that are poorly understood by non-commercial drivers—two areas of concern, licensed weight and actual weight.

When you get licence plates for your RV and the vehicle you will be towing it with, you need to know how much both will weigh when fully loaded. Discuss this with your Autoplan Agent and follow their guidance.

The actual weight and its distribution in the combination is critical to its safe operation. You must not exceed the designed total load, axle or tire loads. If you do, you risk being prevented from continuing by law enforcement if you are checked.

B.C.'s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement has created a guide—Gross Vehicle Weight Rating, Brake Requirements and Driver's Licence Types for Recreational Vehicles. It explains and provides examples to help you decide if you are ready to go or not.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.