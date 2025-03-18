257241
Behind-the-Wheel

Bicycles and motorcycles in bus lanes

Keeping traffic separated

Tim Schewe - | Story: 539058

Question: Now that cycles and motorcycles are defined as “vulnerable road users,” why are they not allowed in bus lanes? (Please note, I am not talking about HOV lanes.)

Answer: Motorcycles are exempt from HOV lane restrictions regardless of whether a "Motorcycles OK" sign is displayed or not. “Designated use lane" means a lane of a highway reserved for the exclusive use of vehicles, cycles or other devices, prescribed under section 209.1 of the Motor Vehicle Act or specified in a bylaw or resolution of the council of a municipality under section 124.2 of the act.

By definition, a bus lane is a designated-use lane.

The Motor Vehicle Act restricts the use of bus lanes. Section153 of the act says: If a laned roadway has a bus lane, a person must not drive a motor vehicle or other device in that lane unless permitted by the regulations.

The ICBC Learn to Drive Smart manual says the following about bus lanes: “You will recognize a bus lane by a sign that has a diamond symbol and a picture of a bus. Only buses and sometimes cyclists are allowed to travel in lanes marked with this sign.”

B.C. Transit offers the following advice: “What happens if I need to turn across a bus lane? During bus lanes operational hours, general vehicles will be allowed to enter the priority lane only if they are making a right hand turn within their current block.”

Cyclists may only use a bus lane if the sign designating the lane permits them.

Aside from making turns at intersections, motorcycles are not allowed to use bus lanes, just like other motor vehicles.

254758
About the Author

Tim Schewe is a retired constable with many years of traffic law enforcement experience. He has been writing his column for most of the 20 years of his service in the RCMP.

The column was 'The Beat Goes On' in Fort St. John, 'Traffic Tips' in the South Okanagan and now 'Behind the Wheel' on Vancouver Island and here on Castanet.net.

Schewe retired from the force in January of 2006, but the column has become a habit, and continues.

To comment, please email

To learn more, visit DriveSmartBC



249255
