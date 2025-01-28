Update your driving knowledge

Photo: Pixabay

How long has it been since you read the manual new drivers study to prepare for their first driver's license?

Why bother you say? You've been driving for years and have the necessary knowledge.

I wish I could say that. Let's start with a visit to ICBC's web site and give the practice test a try. The 25 questions shouldn't take you too long, after all, you are an experienced driver. Getting all the answers correct first try should be simple.

The trouble is, you're on your own now. If you want to learn more you will either have to attend a driving school, purchase manuals from a book seller or join a car club that organizes advanced skill training.

I wonder why ICBC doesn't have an advanced training manual for experienced drivers? If it wasn't so simple or you didn't get 100% let's move on.

Recently updated, Learn to Drive Smart is the first of the two “bibles” you will need to review. Download it or pick up a paper version at any Driver Service Centre in the province. Today's version is 177 pages long, almost three times larger than the book I studied from when I was 16.

Once you finish reading Learn to Drive Smart, move on to volume two, Tuning Up for Drivers. Again, this is free to download but a paper copy will cost you $5 at the Driver Service Centre.

That's another 136 pages to read through. Who would have thought that this was so complicated?

Remember, that was just the knowledge you needed to get started. An experienced driver should be well aware of the contents of both manuals and more.

Like any skill, you need to keep learning to practice it well.

