Dealing with ruts in road surfaces and water that collects in them

A reader reports he commutes on Highway 19 daily. The road has been maintained by filling the cracks with tar rather than repaving it. In wet weather, what he reports seeing are ruts, worn into the driven part of the road in the right lane and they are holding up to 20 millimetres of standing water, sometimes for hundreds of meters at a time.

He finds that pulling into the left lane provides a safer drive, even at 30 kilometres per hour below the posted limit.

“Channelization” was the word I used as a collision investigator to describe ruts in the pavement caused by the passage, over time, of many vehicles. Those ruts can be quite deep as the reader described and the presence of standing water can be a significant hazard for “hydroplaning” by vehicles.

It is often not necessary to drive in the left lane, simply moving a small distance to the right or left in the right lane will move your tires out of the ruts and out of the water. Of course, your solution of moving into the less travelled left lane requires less attention to lane position.

The BCGEU has published a video about B.C. highway maintenance standards on YouTube. The video does not talk about channelization but does address other common highway defects and conditions.

It is easy to identify a highway problem these days. DriveBC has an interactive map to help you locate the road maintenance contractor responsible and notify them of the problem.

In addition to the road maintenance contractors, one can also send a Tweet to TranBC.

E-mail addresses can be found on the B.C. government website for MOTI General Inquiries, the transportation minister and the deputy transportation minister.

The tar strips that the reader mentioned are put there to seal the pavement surface to keep water out, rather than to repair the ruts. Once water enters the cracks that open in the pavement surface, the freeze / thaw cycles in winter can quickly break up the pavement even further.

Hot tar or other compounds can seal the cracks effectively and keep water away from the roadbed.

The only effective repair for the ruts is to repave the highway.

