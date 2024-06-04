What to do if your traffic complain appears to be ignored

Photo: Colin Dacre

Question: My driving complaint was ignored.

If a person is not satisfied with the response from the local police to a driving complaint, what is the next step?

I know for a fact my wife and I had the offending vehicle, driver's description and B.C. license number correct.

After reporting the incident, I received a call from an RCMP constable telling me the plate number I gave them was registered to a Hyundai and not the Pontiac I reported. They told me there was nothing they could do.

Answer: I understand this person's frustration and can respond to this question from both sides of the fence, as I have been both an investigator and a dissatisfied complainant with regard to a driving complaint.

As an investigator, I can say that having the license plate number reported identify a different vehicle than the type complained about happens fairly regularly. Most often it is a mistake in reading the plate, which can be very difficult now that some B.C. license plates are designed for decoration rather than legibility.

Occasionally it is a stolen plate or one that was recently transferred.

In all of those cases, a telephone call or a visit to the registered owner can clear up any discrepancy.

The information gained from the follow-up investigation can either confirm it is the wrong plate number or the right plate and the wrong vehicle description.

With the former, there is nothing further to be done and with the latter appropriate action may be taken.

As a complainant, I reported a vehicle that passed me and a small group of vehicles following me over a double solid line with oncoming traffic in the opposite lane. The investigator told me that because I only had the plate number and could not identify the driver, there was nothing that could be done.

I knew better and explained why. That put a different face on the investigation and it proceeded to a charge against the offending driver.

Unfortunately, it was mishandled yet again, but that's a story for another article.

I hope the scenario I describe, where I was the dissatisfied complainant, is the exception rather than the rule today.

In my case, I was able to satisfy my curiosity by giving the file number to the detachment operations officer and asking that he tell me what happened with my complaint.

If I wasn't satisfied, I was prepared to request a copy of my complaint file through a Freedom of Information request and take it up with the appropriate public complaint office.

