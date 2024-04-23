Golf cart licensing and insurance requirements in B.C.

Photo: Pixabay

“My friends call me a fool for buying a license and insurance for my golf cart to operate it across the road. They don't license and insure their golf carts, and think I am wasting my money.”

Contrary to what the writer’s friends might believe, the writer is a wise person.

He is protecting himself against civil liability in case of a collision and is following the law.

A golf cart is a motor vehicle, as defined in the Motor Vehicle Act. That means in order to be on a highway, the golf cart must be licensed, insured and display number plates. If two plates are issued, one must be on the front and one on the rear.

In addition, it must weigh less than 815 kg GVW, have at least three wheels and may not have more than four occupants.

If you live in the towns of Chase or Qualicum Beach, you may be able to operate your golf cart on specific streets as part of the neighbourhood golf carts initiative. Both have been designated by regulation, but it appears only Chase has chosen to participate.

A highway is the area on either side of the roadway centre right up to the property line on both sides.

Golf carts may only be operated in a golf course parking lot or when crossing the highway from one part of a golf course to another part of the same golf course.

A golf cart may also be operated on a limited access island where the highway has a posted speed of 20 km/h or less.

If you are lucky enough to live on one of those islands, the local police may issue permits for golf cart operation along the highway and specify limitations and conditions of operation in the permits.

The golf cart must meet the equipment requirements for brakes and mufflers, must have reflectors, a horn, a rear view mirror and turn signals. If operated at night, must be equipped with one or two headlamps at the front and a tail lamp at the rear.

