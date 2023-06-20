Issue with unlicensed drivers and vehicle impounds

Photo: Contributed Think twice before lending your car to someone, says columnist Tim Schewe.

Taking your neighbour's request at face value turned out to be an expensive lesson for Jessica.

She lent her vehicle to a neighbour and somewhere on the journey, the neighbour met up with the police. The neighbour was a vehicle impound candidate because they didn't have a valid driver's license.

The neighbour was well aware they were unlicensed because vehicle impoundment does not occur until after the person is convicted of driving without a driver's license and they don't bother to renew.

The officer who stopped the driver was left without a choice because the legislation requires the impoundment to take place.

Jessica was faced with making an application to the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles to have her vehicle returned to her before the end of the impoundment period. Such a review is only possible if the impoundment period is 30 days or more. If less, no review is possible.

She was required to pay a fee and complete a document explaining her reasoning for the review. Being shown what appears to be a valid driver's license may not be enough peace of mind. Many drivers fail to turn in their (old) licenses as the law requires.

Discretion may be exercised by the superintendent, who can decide to return the vehicle to the owner before the end of the impoundment period. Stolen vehicles, errors by police or ICBC regarding a driver's status as an impound candidate, or the exercise of due diligence by the owner in loaning the vehicle may all be considered.

Economic hardship or compassionate grounds may also be considered.

Vehicle impound fees are set by the Lien on Impounded Vehicles regulation and they vary according to the location where the impound took place.

The vehicle owner may recover impound fees from the driver like any other debt.

Unless you are absolutely certain of a driver's status, it is not a good practice to loan your vehicle.

