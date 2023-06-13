Rules for the ‘u-built ‘utility trailer

Photo: Popular Mechanics

The quality of a home made or “u-built” utility trailer can range from factory perfect to “I’m amazed that it is still following you!”

Lights, licensing, weight and brakes are the most common problems encountered by enforcement personnel at the roadside.

All trailers, at minimum, need two yellow front side marker lights and reflectors, two red rear side marker lights and reflectors, tail lights, brake lights, rear reflectors and a licence plate light. They must all be functional, even in full daylight. Depending on the dimensions of the trailer additional clearance lights may be required.

Federal lighting requirements for trailers are set by Transport Canada and enforced by police under Division 4 of the Motor Vehicle Act Regulations.

"Borrowing" a licence plate from another trailer instead of properly licensing each trailer owned is surprisingly common. You cannot temporarily transfer licence plates among trailers you already own. This is misuse of licence plates and is an offence that will result in a fine and possibly a tow truck.

Another common oversight is failing to notify ICBC and updating the licence document when the colour of a trailer is changed.

Your trailer must be licensed for the gross vehicle weight that you intend to have.

Many “u-built” utility trailers have a licensed gross weight of 700 kg. and this means that the weight of the trailer and everything carried by it cannot exceed 700 kg. even if the trailer is capable of carrying more.

Beware of overloading trailer components as well. Tires and axles have maximum weight capacities that cannot be exceeded.

All trailers that weigh more than 1,400 kg must have brakes on all wheels.

Brakes are also required if the trailer and it's load weigh less than 1,400 kg but more that half of the curb or net weight of the vehicle pulling it.

