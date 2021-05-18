Traffic cop humour

Photo: Castanet.net

It's a beautiful spring day outside and I don't feel like writing a serious article for you this morning.

I'm going to wander off in another direction and tell you a story about a bright, sunny day beside a B.C. highway where a group of us had set up a laser-speed, monitoring operation that was keeping us busy.

A gentleman with a shiny, new combination radar-and-laser detector on his dash has just been waved over for a ticket.

He demands to know what sort of device had been used to measure his speed because his top-of-the-line, $500 device has failed to warn him about us. Not one single blink of a red light nor peep out of the speaker.

Your vehicle's speed was measured with a Kustom LTI2020 Marksman laser, he is told. The device is mounted on that tripod right over there.

The speeding ticket was written and served while the driver fumed about spending a lot of cash on a state-of-the-art detector that failed to protect him as the advertising said that it would.

Can you point that thing at my car for me, he asked.

Certainly, sir, was the response and the laser was pointed directly at the driver's detector. It was a repeat performance:

No lights

No sound.

Our colleague waited patiently, sighting through the scope of the laser while the driver tried everything to coax a response from his device.

He turned it on and off, pulled the plug and plugged it back in a number of times and even bashed it with his hand.

You guessed it, his traffic-enforcement-warning device utterly failed to warn him.

I'm taking this piece of junk back to the business that sold it to me, he said. They had better give me my money back.

We all watched him depart wondering how successful he would be.

Famous last words?

Our colleague turned to the rest of us and completely deadpan said, "He didn't ask me to push the button...."

