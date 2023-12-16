226336
227652
Basketball  

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert

NBA legend breaks hip

The Canadian Press - | Story: 462973

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was undergoing surgery for a broken hip Saturday after falling at a concert in Los Angeles.

The NBA Hall of Famer was attending a show Friday night when he was injured. Paramedics at the undisclosed venue responded and the 76-year-old was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

His business partner, Deborah Morales, declined to provide a further update Saturday and referred only to a statement posted on Abdul-Jabbar’s social media.

“We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem,” it said.

Abdul-Jabbar was a key player on the Los Angeles Lakers' teams during their “Showtime” era in the 1980s, leading them to five NBA championships. He was a six-time NBA MVP.

The 7-foot-2 center was the NBA's career-scoring leader until being passed by current Laker LeBron James in February. Abdul-Jabbar owned the mark for 39 years.

He starred at UCLA, when he was known as Lew Alcindor and was a three-time national player of the year under coach John Wooden.

Abdul-Jabbar disclosed in 2020 that he had prostate cancer. In 2009, he said he had been diagnosed the previous year with chronic myeloid leukemia, a blood cancer.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Basketball articles

Upcoming Sports Events

Champion Taekwondo Back to School Programs

Champion Tae Kwon Do , Penticton
Dec 18 4:45 pm

FREE Learn to Play Box Lacrosse by KMLA

Capital News Centre, Kelowna
Dec 20 6:45 pm

Restorative Yoga In A Salt Cave At Room & Pillar

Room and Pillar , Kelowna
Jan 6 12:00 am



227218
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




221091


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


224250
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


225222
221970