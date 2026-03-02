BCHL News

Two more losses for Salmon Arm Silverbacks as they fall 5-2 to Okotoks on Friday and 5-3 to Vernon on Saturday

Losing skid hits six games

Photo: Kristall Burgess Photography Salmon Arm Silverbacks have not heated up yet as they lost 5-2 to Okotoks on Friday and then fell 5-3 to the Vernon Vipers on Saturday.

A winless weekend has seen the Salmon Arm Silverbacks extend their losing streak to six games, but they still sit comfortably in third place in the BCHL’s Interior West Division.

Oilers strike early

The Okotoks Oilers got the best of the Silverbacks in a penalty-filled affair at Rogers Rink on Friday.

Mateu Späth and Parker Deschene were the only players to find the back of the net for Salmon Arm, while Okotoks enjoyed scoring from Jordan Murray, Jamie Hikida, Michael Kowalski, Holden Pajor and Joseph Meredith.

The Oilers opened the scoring early and led 3-2 after 20 minutes en route to a 5-2 win.

Mikkel Christensen had a tough night in net for the Silverbacks, making 23 saves on 27 shots. Okotoks goalie Justin Giguere played a solid game, facing 34 shots on the night and coming up with 32 saves.

Announced attendance at Rogers Rink in Salmon Arm was 1,112.

Vipers storm back

The Silverbacks tried desperately to bounce back on Saturday, when they travelled to Vernon for a date with the cellar-dwelling Vipers.

Landon Mackie scored twice for Salmon Arm and was joined on the scoresheet by rookie Booker Toninato who scored his first BCHL goal. Davids Livsics and Christian Maro both scored twice for Vernon and Oliver Czaja scored the other goal.

Toninato opened the scoring less than five minutes in and the Silverbacks led 3-1 early in the second period. Then it was all Vernon, with the Vipers scoring four unanswered goals en route to a 5-3 final.

Both goaltenders played well as Daniel Dirracolo faced 34 shots for Salmon Arm and made 30 saves. Lane Maarhuis was incredible between the pipes for Vernon, making 36 saves on 39 shots.

Announced attendance at Kal Tire Place in Vernon was 2,809.

Where they stand

Losers of six in a row, the Silverbacks sit at 20-21-3-2 on the season, still in third spot in the Interior West Division, nine points back of the second-place Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Silverbacks will be tested this weekend, with the division-leading West Kelowna Warriors paying a visit to Rogers Rink on Friday and a trip to Trail on Saturday to take on the Smokies.

Tickets for Friday night’s home game are available online or in-person at the box office.