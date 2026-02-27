BCHL News

West Kelowna Warrior in position to clinch first-ever division title

Warriors can clinch division

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Warriors close in on division title

With four weeks and 11 games remaining in the regular season, the West Kelowna Warriors find themselves in a position to clinch the Interior West Division as early as this weekend.

The Warriors enter the weekend 16 points clear of the second place Trail Smoke Eaters and a magic number of three to clinch the regular season division crown.

Simply put, any combination of Warriors wins or Smoke Eater losses totalling three would give them the division.

The Warriors are at home for games with the Vernon Vipers Friday and the Okotoks Oilers Saturday while the Smokies hit the road for games in Sherwood Park Friday and Cranbrook Saturday.

It would be the first regular season title for the Warriors since joining the league in 2006.

While the division title is a goal of the team’s, head coach Simon Ferguson said recently the main regular season goal is to attain home ice advantage throughout the playoffs, meaning topping the overall league standings.

They are currently three points in back of Cowichan Valley for the overall league title, but do hold three games in hand.

The Warriors are also closing in on several team records.

With 11 games remaining, they are five short of the club record for wins in a season (38), two away from the record for home wins (22) and six shy of the record for road wins (19).

The records for home and road wins were set when the league played 60 games. The schedule has been reduced to 54 since.

The team has already set a club record for shutouts with six. The previous record of four was set during the 2009-2010 and 2014-2015 seasons.

With just 96 goals allowed, they are also within range of the record for fewest goals allowed in a season (150) set in 2012-2013.

Just four of the Warriors remaining 11 games are on home ice.

The regular season closes March 28 with playoffs scheduled to begin the weekend of April 3.