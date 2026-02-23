BCHL News

Silverbacks weekend homestand ends with losses to West Kelowna, Blackfalds despite strong starts

Back-to-back losses at home

Photo: Kristall Burgess Photography The Salmon Arm Silverbacks lost in back-to-back home games last weekend starting with a 3-2 lost to the West Kelowna Warriors.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ push up the BCHL standings stalled this weekend with back-to-back losses on home ice.

Fast start, tough finish

The Silverbacks could not capitalize on a quick start on Friday night, falling 3-2 to division-leading West Kelowna.

Landon Mackie scored twice for the Silverbacks while the Warriors enjoyed scoring from Ruslan Jamaldinov, Max Dineen and Blake Burke.

Salmon Arm started the game strong with a goal less than a minute in, but the Warriors tied it up 12 minutes into the first period with a power play goal from Jamaldinov.

Both teams scored again in the second period before the Warriors got the game winner from Burke with eight minutes remaining in the third period.

Daniel Dirracolo had another great night in net for Salmon Arm, making 28 saves on 31 shots. Slovenian netminder Bor Glavič had a good night between the pipes for the Warriors, stopping 25 of 27 shots from the Silverbacks.

Announced attendance at Rogers Rink was 1,088.

Bulldogs too much for ‘Backs

Dirracolo had a rare off night in net for the Silverbacks on Saturday, allowing five goals on 26 shots en route to a 7-4 loss to Blackfalds.

Salmon Arm got scoring from Keifer Miller, Luke Lepper, Landon Mackie, and Anthony Cardilli. Bulldogs goals came from Nikita Ivaschenko (3), Duncan Thompson, Krisjanis Sarts, Joey Melo and Nicholas DiPaolo.

Ivaschenko started quickly with a goal four minutes into the game but Salmon Arm managed to strike back with Miller’s goal at 11:08. The Bulldogs scored one more in the first period before catching fire in the second period and tallying three more.

The Silverbacks pulled Dirracolo in favour of Mikkel Christensen after DiPaolo’s goal, but Ivaschenko scored again less than two minutes into the third period to make it a 6-1 game.

After that goal Salmon Arm came alive with three unanswered goals however it was too little too late as Ivaschenko netted an empty net goal to complete his hat-trick with 20 seconds left in the game.

Carson Mertz put up a good performance in net for Blackfalds, making 28 saves on 32 Salmon Arm shots.

Announced attendance at Rogers Rink was 1,340.

Where they stand

The two losses put a stop to Salmon Arm’s move up the standings of the BCHL's Interior West Division.

With a 20-19-3-2 record the Silverbacks are now seven points back of the Trail Smoke Eaters and nine points ahead of the Cranbrook Bucks.

Salmon Arm will return to home ice on Friday, when the Okotoks Oilers visit Rogers Rink. They will then hit the road for a game Saturday in Vernon against the Vipers.