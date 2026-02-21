BCHL News

West Kelowna come back to edge Salmon Arm, run streak to four

Warriors win 4th straight

Photo: Contributed Warriors edge Salmon Arm 3-2 Friday

The West Kelowna Warriors continue to roll along as they enter the final weeks of the BC Hockey League’s regular season.

The Warriors won their fourth in a row and improved to 11-3 since the calendar flipped to 2026, edging the Silverbacks 3-2 Friday night in Salmon Arm.

The Silverbacks took one goal leads on two occasions, but both times, the Warriors came back to tie it.

Blake Burke snapped the 2-2 tie with his seventh since joining the team 14 games ago at 12:18 of the third.

Landon Mackie got the Silverbacks on the board 56 seconds in but Ruslan Jamaldinov tied it 10 minutes later on a Warriors power play.

Mackie again put the home side up, beating Bor Glavic seven minutes into the second.

But again, it \was the Warriors who came bAck to even the score.

Jamaldinov was in on this one as well, setting up Max Dinneen for his third 14 minutes in.

It stayed that way until Dinneen played playmaker setting up Burke for the game winner.

Glavic turned away 26 shots to earn the win.

The Warriors are back home Saturday night when they entertain the Spruce Grove Crusaders.

Saturday’s game serves as both Pastor Don’s annual Faith Night and Brendan Ritchie Night.