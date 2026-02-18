BCHL News

Undisciplined play costly for Salmon Arm Silverbacks in 6-2 loss in Sherwood Park

Silverbacks fall in Alberta

Photo: Kristall Burgess Photography The Salmon Arm Silverbacks fell 6-2 to the Sherwood Park Crusaders in a road game on Monday, Feb. 16.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks showed poor discipline in a 6-2 loss to the Sherwood Park Crusaders on the road on Monday, with Brady Craik and Landon Mackie both receiving game misconducts.

Scott Miner and Parker Deschene were the goal scorers for Salmon Arm. Sherwood Park got two goals from Erik Kald, along with single tallies from Cooper Sharp, Joseph Sinclair, Miles Burgin and Bode Sampair.

Sherwood Park scored three times in the first period while Salmon Arm was only able to get one. Both teams scored again in the second period to make it a 4-2 game going into the third period. The Crusaders opened the third period with a quick powerplay goal less than one minute into the period before scoring again late to secure a 6-2 win.

It was a tough game for Salmon Arm goalie Mikkel Christensen who made 22 saves on 28 shots. Filip Vavro had a good game in net for Sherwood Park, facing 26 shots and stopping all but two.

Special teams were not overly special for Salmon Arm one goal on three power play opportunities and the penalty killers allowed one goal on three penalty killing attempts.

Sherwood Park Arena had an announced attendance of 889.

The Silverbacks remain in third place in the interior west division with a record of 20-17-3-2. They are only 3 points back from the second place Trail Smoke Eaters and have a 13-point cushion over the fourth place Cranbrook Bucks.

The Silverbacks will be back in action on Friday, when they return to home ice at Rogers Rink for a game against the division-leading West Kelowna Warriors. And on Saturday, they will host the Blackfalds Bulldogs.

Tickets are available at the box office or online.