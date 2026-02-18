Undisciplined play costly for Salmon Arm Silverbacks in 6-2 loss in Sherwood Park
Silverbacks fall in Alberta
The Salmon Arm Silverbacks showed poor discipline in a 6-2 loss to the Sherwood Park Crusaders on the road on Monday, with Brady Craik and Landon Mackie both receiving game misconducts.
Scott Miner and Parker Deschene were the goal scorers for Salmon Arm. Sherwood Park got two goals from Erik Kald, along with single tallies from Cooper Sharp, Joseph Sinclair, Miles Burgin and Bode Sampair.
Sherwood Park scored three times in the first period while Salmon Arm was only able to get one. Both teams scored again in the second period to make it a 4-2 game going into the third period. The Crusaders opened the third period with a quick powerplay goal less than one minute into the period before scoring again late to secure a 6-2 win.
It was a tough game for Salmon Arm goalie Mikkel Christensen who made 22 saves on 28 shots. Filip Vavro had a good game in net for Sherwood Park, facing 26 shots and stopping all but two.
Special teams were not overly special for Salmon Arm one goal on three power play opportunities and the penalty killers allowed one goal on three penalty killing attempts.
Sherwood Park Arena had an announced attendance of 889.
The Silverbacks remain in third place in the interior west division with a record of 20-17-3-2. They are only 3 points back from the second place Trail Smoke Eaters and have a 13-point cushion over the fourth place Cranbrook Bucks.
The Silverbacks will be back in action on Friday, when they return to home ice at Rogers Rink for a game against the division-leading West Kelowna Warriors. And on Saturday, they will host the Blackfalds Bulldogs.
Tickets are available at the box office or online.
More BCHL articles
- Avoiding US goodsWriter's Bloc - 11:00 am
- Dog walk turns tragicQuesnel - 10:59 am
- Scammed out of $300,000Burnaby - 10:58 am
- Roll up to win cups returnBusiness - 10:57 am
- A history for floor crossersCanada - 10:57 am
|1
|x - West Kelowna Warriors
|64 pts
|2
|Trail Smoke Eaters
|48 pts
|3
|Salmon Arm Silverbacks
|45 pts
|4
|Cranbrook Bucks
|32 pts
|5
|Vernon Vipers
|29 pts
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.