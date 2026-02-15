BCHL News

Warriors score three unanswered in the third to beat the Bucks in Cranbrook

Warriors roar back in third

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors Warriors score three in the thrid in a come-from-behind win in Cranbrook

It was better late than never for the WestKelowna Warriors.

Down 1-0 through 40 minutes in Cranbrook Saturday, the Warriors rattled off three unanswered in the third to beat the hometown Bucks 3-1.

Noah Garthe tied it with his 12th of the season on a power play eight minutes into the final period.

Then, it was Ian Alonso with his first goal in eight games and just his second since mid October netting the winner with two-and-a-half minutes left in regulation.

Olivier Chan sealed it with an empty net goal at 18:18.

The lone Bucks goal also came on the power play when Camden Charron beat Bor Glavic just 75 seconds into the second period.

The win improved the Warrior record to 9-2 over their last 11 an move them 14 points better than the Trail Smoke Eaters atop the Interior West Division.

The Warriors and Bucks close out their season series Monday afternoon when they face off at Royal LePage Place in a Family Day matinee.

Puck drop Monday is 2:30.