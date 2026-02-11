BCHL News
West Kelowna Warriors make one move as the BCHL trade deadline passes
Warriors add defence
Photo: Facebook
Melwin Last
The West Kelowna Warriors have added some depth and insurance to their back end.
Warriors coach and general manager Simon Ferguson has acquired defenceman Melwin Last.
The Swedish product who just turned 20, has been playing with Kungälvs IK in Sweden.
He has two goals, one assist and 31 penalty minutes in 31 games.
The move comes as the Warriors deal with injuries to Liam Nilsson and Philip Hagen.
Nilsson is expected to return to the lineup when the Warriors travel to Cranbrook Friday.
The acquisition of Last comes just as the BC Hockey League trade deadline expired at 4 p.m. today.
More BCHL articles
RECENT STORIES
- 10 dead in shootingsTumbler Ridge - 6:15 pm
- Arrested for link to WeddingMontreal - 6:02 pm
- Celebrate Black historyPenticton - 6:00 pm
- AI solutions for businessesKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Warriors add defenceBCHL - 5:39 pm
BCHL Interior West Division
|1
|x - West Kelowna Warriors
|60 pts
|2
|Trail Smoke Eaters
|48 pts
|3
|Salmon Arm Silverbacks
|43 pts
|4
|Cranbrook Bucks
|30 pts
|5
|Vernon Vipers
|27 pts
Hockey Links
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
© 2026 Castanet.net