BCHL News

West Kelowna Warriors make one move as the BCHL trade deadline passes

Warriors add defence

Photo: Facebook Melwin Last

The West Kelowna Warriors have added some depth and insurance to their back end.

Warriors coach and general manager Simon Ferguson has acquired defenceman Melwin Last.

The Swedish product who just turned 20, has been playing with Kungälvs IK in Sweden.

He has two goals, one assist and 31 penalty minutes in 31 games.

The move comes as the Warriors deal with injuries to Liam Nilsson and Philip Hagen.

Nilsson is expected to return to the lineup when the Warriors travel to Cranbrook Friday.

The acquisition of Last comes just as the BC Hockey League trade deadline expired at 4 p.m. today.