Silverbacks earn weekend split in Cranbrook with win, loss against Bucks

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks had mixed success on the road in Cranbrook over the weekend suffering a 5-1 loss road against the Cranbrook Bucks on Friday but avenging the loss with a 4-2 against the Bucks on Saturday.

Undisciplined play costly

The Bucks made the Silverbacks pay on special teams on Friday night, scoring three power-play goals en route to a 5-1 win.

Salmon Arm’s lone goal scorer was Landon Mackie, while Cranbrook’s scoring came from Jack Minn (2), Camden Charron, Adam Csabi and Kaslo Ferner.

Cranbrook struck quickly with a goal from Charron 45 seconds into the game, then blew it open with three power-play goals in the second period. The Silverbacks didn’t get on the board until the third period.

Daniel Dirracolo played well in net for Salmon Arm making 30 saves on 35 shots. His 0.909 save percentage on the season is tied for second highest in the BCHL.

The Bucks’ net minder Josh Scully was less busy, facing only 22 shots on net and making 21 saves.

It was a dismal night on special teams for Salmon Arm, they went 0 for 5 on the powe rplay and gave up three power play goals on seven attempts.

Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place had an announced attendance of 1,400 on the night.

Dirracolo comes up big

The Silverbacks exacted revenge on Saturday, doubling up the Bucks 4-2 on the strength of a 44-save performance by Dirracolo.

Salmon Arm enjoyed scoring from Tanner Walos, Jack Toogood, Luke Lepper and Brady Logue. Both of Cranbrook’s goals came from Mitch Patrick.

The Silverbacks were up 3-0 after 20 minutes. The Bucks cut the lead to two in the second period, but Salmon Arm added another one in the third to keep the game out of reach for Cranbrook.

Dirracolo stopped 44 of 46 shots to earn the win in net. Cranbrook goalie Jason Tremblay made 18 saves on 22 shots.

The Saturday night game at Western Financial Place had an announced attendance of 1,854.

Road trip continues

With a 19-15-3-2 record, the Silverbacks sit third in the BCHL's Interior West division, now five points back of the second place Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Silverbacks road trip will continue into Alberta, with a game against the Okotoks Oilers on Friday, Feb. 13, before heading south to Brooks to take on the Bandits on Saturday night. The trip also includes a rare Monday night game against the Crusaders in Sherwood Park on Feb. 15.

Their next home game is slated for Friday, Feb. 20, when the West Kelowna Warriors visit Rogers Rink.