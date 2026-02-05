BCHL News

Despite hat trick from Deagan McMillan, Vipers remain winless in 2026 with loss to Spruce Grove Saints

Woes continue for Vipers

Photo: Contributed Despite a hat trick from captain Deagan McMillan, the Vipers lost their ninth in a row, 4-3.

More than a month into 2026 and the Vernon Vipers are still without a win in the new year.

The team was once again on the losing end of a BCHL battle, falling 4-3 in overtime to the Spruce Grove Saints in Alberta on Wednesday night.

In a game defined by special teams, Saints Tre Peck kicked off the scoring on the man advantage late in the first, with his 13th of the season.

Vipers captain Deagan McMillan then struck twice in the middle frame, both on the power play and both off of helpers from Dmitri Kubantsev and Liam Magnuson.

Brett Barnes would tie the game up early in the third with his tenth of the season, before McMillan scored his third of the night, off a feed from Oliver Czaja to regain the visitors lead.

James Richards knotted the game at three on the power play six minutes later to stretch the game to overtime. In the extra period, it was Josh Polak who proved the hero, scoring his fourth of the year to secure the 4-3 Saints victory.

Oliver Kanat made 30 stops on the night for his 11th loss of the season.

The defeat was the Vipers ninth in a row. Now 8-22-7 on the season, Vernon is 11 points back of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Interior Conference.

Just 17 games remain in the regular season. The Vipers play next against the Sherwood Park Crusaders on Friday, Feb. 6. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.