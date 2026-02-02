BCHL News

Silverbacks notch back-to-back home wins over Trail, Okotoks before heading out on lengthy road swing

Photo: Kristall Burgess photography The Silverbacks demolished their division rivals the Trail Smoke Eaters 7-2 on Friday night.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks had a solid weekend on home ice, earning a pair of victories before getting in the bus to head east on a lengthy road trip.

The Silverbacks beat the Trail Smoke Eaters and the Okotoks Oilers to bring their record to 18-14-3-2 on the season — good for third place in the BCHL’s Interior West Division, three points back of Trail.

Too much for Smokies

The Silverbacks got goals from Mateu Späth (2), Anthony Preskar (2), Jack Toogood, Landon Mackie and Luke Lepper in Friday night’s 7-2 win over Trail.

Dylan Lariviere and Cash Carter were the goal scorers for the Smoke Eaters.

Salmon Arm had already built up a big lead by the time Trail got on the board, and they led 5-1 after 40 minutes. The Silverbacks added two more in the third, and gave up one more, to make it a 7-2 final.

Daniel Dirracolo was strong in net for Salmon Arm, making 22 saves on 24 shots. Cooper Michaluk had a much more difficult night in net for Trail, stopping 28 of 35 Silverbacks shots.

Announced attendance at Rogers Rink was 1,115.

Dirracolo slams door

Dirracolo was lights out on Saturday, perfect on 36 shots in a 3-0 shutout of Okotoks.

Landon Mackie scored twice for Salmon Arm, with the third goal coming from Anthony Cardilli.

The Silverbacks opened the scoring early in the first, then went up 2-0 in the second. Mackie scored on an empty net late in the third to make it 3-0.

Oilers netminder Eric Young made 38 saves on 40 Salmon Arm shots.

Rogers Rink had an announced attendance of 1,246.

Final push

The Silverbacks will be in Cranbrook this weekend for games Friday and Saturday against the Bucks. They will then travel to Alberta for games in Okotoks, Brooks and Sherwood Park.

Their next home game is on Feb. 20, when the West Kelowna Warriors visit Rogers Rink.

Salmon Arm will close out their regular season against the Vipers in Vernon on Feb. 28.