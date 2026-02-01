BCHL News

The West Kelowna Warriors have clinched a playoff berth with a win in Sherwood Park Saturday

Photo: Wayne Moore/file West Kelowna split Alberta road swing

With a third of the regular season still to be played out, the West Kelowna Warriors know they will be part of the post season party.

The Warriors joined the Cowichan Valley Capitals in clinching a post season berth with a 5-2 win in Sherwood Park Saturday night.

Ruslan Jamaldinov had a goal and two assists to pace the Warriors offensive outburst.

Liam Nilsson, Caden Kemkaran-Humble, Noah Garthe and Blake Burke also scored for the Warriors.

Ian Alonso had a pair of assists.

The Warriors led 2-0 after one on goals from Jamaldinov and Nilsson.

The Crusaders tied it by the midway point of the second, but Kemkaran-Humble scored shorthanded just 25 seconds after Sherwood Park tied it, and minutes later, Garthe made no mistake on a penalty shot to build the lead back up to two.

Burke iced it with a power play goal 12:36 into the third.

Angelo Zol turned away 21 shots to earn the win.

The win improved the Warriors record to 28-7-2-0. They sit 14 points better than Trail in the Interior West standings.

The Warriors travel to Trail next Friday before hosting the same Smoke Eaters on Peachland Warriors night next Saturday.