West Kelowna open Alberta road trip on the wrong end of a 7-4 score

Photo: Contributed

The Brooks Bandits scored four unanswered goals during the second period and first half of the third in beating the visiting West Kelowna Warriors 7-4.

The Warriors led 2-1 after one, but found themselves trailing by three with just 10 minutes to go in the game.

Goals from Liam Nilsson and Natan Ethier on a power play brought the Warriors to within one, but two late goals including one into an empty net sealed the win for the Bandits.

Daxton Endicott, who scored his first career BCHL goal Wednesday and Philip Hagen also scored for the Warriors.

Jack Rosensteel had a pair of goals for the Bandits while Jack Good had three assists.

Angelo Zol faced 34 shots in suffering the loss.

The Warriors will try to salvage one game from this brief road trip Saturday in Sherwood Park.