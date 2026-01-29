BCHL News

Vernon Vipers ship out top defenceman Edvin Nilsson for prospect and forward

Top defenceman traded

Photo: Contributed In exchange for Nilsson, the Vipers are getting forward Connor Dick from the Chilliwack Chiefs

As the Vernon Vipers look to push for the final playoff spot in the BCHL's Interior Conference, the team has made a trade in an effort to shore up their offence.

The Vipers have acquired Connor Dick from the Chilliwack Chiefs and prospect Ben Bowen in exchange for Edvin Nilsson.

Nilsson was the top scoring defenceman for the Vipers, with three goals and 19 assists in 34 games played. He was also named MVP at the BCHL College Prospects Game on Friday, Jan. 16.

“Trades like this are never easy to make,” said Vipers GM and head coach Matt Cooke. “We recognize the loyalty and dedication Edvin has shown not only to our team, but to the organization and our fan base. We wish him nothing but success in Chilliwack. At the same time, we’re excited to bring Connor into the fold as we push toward the playoffs.”

Dick, a native of Sherwood Park, Alta, brings 112 games of BCHL experience under his belt. The 20-year-old has accumulated 83 points through three seasons with the Chiefs, including 15 goals and 15 assists in 34 games this season.

Bowen, 17, is currently playing in the Ontario Junior Hockey League with the Markham Royals.

The Vipers are back in action on Friday night, hosting the Okotoks Oilers who hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the conference, at 7 p.m.