Daxton Endicott's first BCHL goal was all the Warriors needed in a 1-0 home win

Warriors win a nail biter

Photo: Tami Quan Photograph Daxton Endicott scores the lone goal in the Warriors 1-0 win Wednesday

The West Kelowna Warriors have proven all season they can win any way the opposition wants to play.

You want a physical game, they’ll accommodate you - you want a track meet, they’ll meet you stride for stride - you want to play it tight, they’ll do that too.

Wednesday night before nearly 600 fans at Royal LePage Place, it was the goaltenders and a fourth line rookie who stole the show.

Daxton Endicott’s first career BC Hockey League goal 2:10 into the third period stood up as the winner as the Warriors held off the pesky Okotoks Oilers 1-0.

“He brings it every day for practice, he competes, he works, he’s got a scoring touch and we know that,” said head coach Simon Ferguson.

The Oilers mishandled the puck deep in their own end. Dylan Krayer took advantage, dropped to Philip Hagen entering the zone. Hagen found Endicott alone at the edge of the crease and he deked to the backhand to beat Justin Giugere who was spectacular up to that point.

Endicott, who had seen action in just 22 games prior to Wednesday, was inserted into the lineup in place of a nicked up Jace Rask.

This was a strange game throughout, a little scrambly and lacking some energy and spark.

“Every time we play them it’s similar. They do a good job in the O-zone and it’s hard for us to put our D-zone in a place.

“I thought our passes weren’t great. I thought we had our C game today and we raised it to a B game to get the win.

“You are not going to have your best every night and I’m just glad we got the two points.”

Angelo Zol was solid in the Warriors net, turning aside all 32 shots he faced, half of those in the third period when the Oilers tried to mount a comeback.

The shutout was Zol’s league-leading fifth of the season. He also leads the league in wins (19), goals against average (1.65) and save percentage (0.935).

The Warriors had a chance to put the game away later in the third when Jeff Niehaus was assessed a major penalty for kneeing Warriors forward Noah Garthe.

The Warriors had some good looks but were unable to build on the 1-0 lead.

That led to a nervy final few minutes when Natan Ethier was sent off for roughing with 2:36 left in the game.

The Oilers pulled their goaltender for a two-man advantage but were unable to get the equalizer. Their best chance came during the dying moments during a wild scramble in the Warriors crease.

An Oilers player lay on top of Zol but the puck never got to the goal line.

Wednesday’s win, the Warriors sixth in a row, moves them a dozen points clear of Trail atop the Interior West Division.

The Warriors hit the road for games in Brooks and Sherwood Park this weekend.

Their next home game is Saturday, Feb. 7 when they host Trail on Peachland Warriors night.