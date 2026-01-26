BCHL News

Silverbacks beat Vipers, lose to Crusaders in first games back from BCHL All-Star break

Photo: Kristall Burgess Photography The Salmon Arm Silverbacks beat the Vernon Vipers 3-1 at home on Friday before falling 7-2 to the visiting Sherwood Park Crusaders on Sunday.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks earned a win and a loss over the weekend, as play resumed following the BCHL All Star break.

With a record of 16-14-3-2, the Silverbacks sit in third place in the Interior West Division. They are seven points back from the second place Trail Smoke Eaters and 11 points ahead of the fourth place Cranbrook Bucks.

The Silverbacks will host the Trail Smoke Eaters at home on Friday, Jan. 30, and then the Okotoks Oilers will come to Salmon Arm for a game on Saturday, Jan. 31.

Too much for Vipers

Mateu Späth, Anthony Cardilli and Jack Toogood scored for Salmon Arm in their 3-1 win Friday over the struggling Vernon Vipers.

The Silverbacks started the night strong with a power play goal in the first period. Vernon struck back to tie the game at 1-1 early in the second period however two more goals in the final minute of the period clinched the game for Salmon Arm.

Mikkel Christensen had an excellent night in net for the Silverbacks making 28 saves on 29 shots.

Oliver Kanat was in net for Vernon and stopped 29 out of 32 shots.

Salmon Arm scored twice on four power-play opportunities while holding Vernon scoreless on three chances.

Announced attendance at Rogers Rink on Friday was 1,421.

Crusaders victorious

The Sherwood Park Crusaders stormed Salmon Arm on Sunday, where they defeated the Silverbacks 7-2.

Salmon Arm’s scoring came from Landon Mackie and Keifer Miller, while Jude Bray (2), Brant Romaniuk, Ryan White, Kent Moors, Erik Kald and Joseph Sinclair scored for Sherwood Park.

The Silverbacks fell behind early, trailing 3-0 early in the second period. They showed some life, battling back to within a goal early in the third, but the floodgates soon opened for the Crusaders, who scored four in the final frame to make it a 7-2 final.

Christensen had a tough night in net for Salmon Arm, allowing seven goals on 40 shots.

Filip Vavro was in the goal for Sherwood Park, stopping 27 of 29 Salmon Arm shots.

Announced attendance at Rogers Rink on Friday was 1,255.