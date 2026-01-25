BCHL News

Warriors continue dominance over Vernon, beating the Vipers 5-2 Saturday

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors Warriors dump Vernon 5-2 Saturday

The West Kelowna Warriors ran their winning streak to five Saturday night in a 5-2 win over the Vernon Vipers at Kal Tire Place.

Natan Ethier was the offensive star, notching his fourth hat trick since joining the team on Halloween.

The three goal effort gives him 22 goals in 22 games. He has two or more goals in eight of those.

Ethier also picked up an assist on Dylan Krayer’s icebreaker 7:36 into the contest.

TOP CHEDDAR ?



Dylan Krayer stays hot and labels one upstairs



?️ Jordan Tavares X Jon Thibert#BCHL | @BCHLWarriors pic.twitter.com/RBGXhwct6q — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) January 25, 2026

Blake Burke scored his third in a Warriors uniform and second in as many nights.

Davids Livsics and Evan Sunder scored third period power play goals for the Vipers.

The Warriors led 1-0 after one but could have had a lot more if it wasn’t for Vipers goaltender Jesse Sanche, who was peppered with 20 shots during the opening period thanks in large part to three penalties, including a five-minute major to Jack Bousquet for a check-from-behind.

The Warriors led 1-0 after one and 3-0 after two, but the Vipers cut the deficit to just one with their first two shots of the period before Ethier closed the door with a power play goal and an empty net tally to seal it.

Bor Glavic turned away 22 shots to earn the victory.

The Warriors remain 10 points better than Trail in the Interior West Division after the Smoke Eaters doubled Blackfalds to snap their four-game losing streak.

The Warriors will host Okotoks in a rare midweek game Wednesday before hitting the road for games in Brooks Friday and Sherwood Park Saturday.