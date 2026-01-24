BCHL News

West Kelowna dump Smokies in spirited affair at RLP

Warriors widen gap on Trail

Photo: Wayne Moore Max Dinneen iof the Warriors and Caden Stoltz of Trail drop the mitts Friday

The West Kelowna Warriors are starting to regain their offensive form at just the right time.

After scoring just seven goals in a six game stretch through December and early into the new year, relying on Angelo Zol to get them points, the Warriors have regained that offensive swagger.

They have scored 21 over the last four, including Friday’s 6-1 explosion against the visiting Trail Smoke Eaters.

And Friday was a night captain Liam Nilsson likely won’t soon forget. He became the first Warriors defenceman to ever register a hat trick in leading the club to its fourth straight win and a 10 point cushion over the second place Smokies in the Interior West Division standings.

Nilsson, who missed five games due to injury, returned to the lineup at just the right time Friday.

He scored what turned out to be the game winner 7:49 into the first, wiring a wrist shot from the slot after Natan Ethier had stolen the puck from a Smoke Eater defender deep in the offensive end.

He made it 3-0, taking a pass from Alexandre Lettier, turning and beating Chayse Johnson from the top of the left circle.

He completed the hat trick blasting a slapshot five-hole from the left point.

Several defencemen have scored twice in a game over the 20-year history of the Warriors, but Friday’s hat trick was a first.

Max Dinneen with his first as a Warrior on a pretty set piece, Dylan Krayer and Blake Burke also scored for the Warriors.

This was a night when the Warriors dominated much of the first period and, despite some pushback from the Smoke Eaters in the second, held their ground for the most part, didn't panic, and added to their lead with a couple of goals to all but put the game out of reach leading 4-0 after 40.

“There was 10 minutes there when we really didn’t play out game…they got one but we really didn’t let it get away from us, then we got back to playing our game,” said head coach Simon Ferguson.

A solid 50 minute effort but Ferguson agreed emphasizing those other 10 minutes was just a bit nit picky.

The Warriors got contributions from up and down the lineup which hasn’t been happening a lot over the past month or so as the offense struggled at times to find its footing.

“We have to play our game and I think when we play our game we are going to be rewarded for it and that’s what happened tonight.”

They also got contributions from two newcomers in Dinneen and Burke and a fight from Dinneen that Ferguson admitted he didn’t see coming.

His goal, Ferguson said, when Dineen won the draw back to Nilsson, then slipped to the front of the net to deflect home the point shot was something the team has been working on in practice.

Friday’s game was feisty throughout as neither team backed down knowing they could very well meet down the road in the playoffs.

Angelo Zol faced 24 shots to earn the victory as the Warriors outshot the visitors 44-24.

The Warriors are back in action again Saturday night when they venture into Kal Tire Place to face division rival Vernon.