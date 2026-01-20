BCHL News

Vernon Vipers defenceman Edvin Nilsson named MVP of BCHL's College Prospects game

Photo: Lisa Mazurek Photo Edvin Nilsson is fifth in team scoring on the Vipers this season.

A Vernon Vipers player made his presence felt in front of dozens of NCAA scouts over the weekend.

Edvin Nilsson won the MVP award, after scoring in the BCHL College Prospects Game on Friday, Jan. 16 in Spruce Grove, Alta.

Nilsson, a native of Tranas, Sweden, flicked home a wrister in the second period to pace his Team Interior to a 5-3 win over Team Coastal.

The BCHL College Prospects Game is for the top BCHL players who have not secured an NCAA commitment yet. Scouts from schools attended the game, which was held in Spruce Grove's Tompson Family Arena.

The 20-year-old also played on Team World in the BCHL All Star Game the next night. However, his squad was outgunned, 7-2 to Team Canada.

Nilsson is the top scoring defenceman on the Vipers, with three goals and 16 assists in 31 games.

The Vipers will be back in action at home on Wednesday, Jan. 21, when they take on the Powell River Kings. Puck drop is tabbed for 7 p.m.