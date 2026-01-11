BCHL News

Warriors erase 2-0 deficit, beat Vernon 4-3 Saturday

Warriors author comeback

Photo: Wayne Moore Warriors come back to beat Vernon 4-3 Saturday

The West Kelowna Warriors erased an early 2-0 deficit to beat the visiting Vernon Vipers 4-3 before more than 1,000 fans at Royal LePage Place Saturday evening.

Blake Burke with his first in a Warriors uniform, Max Kelly, Noah Garthe and Ian Alonso with the game winner at 16:06 of the third scored for the Warriors, who swept a pair of weekend games to open an eight point lead over Trail in the Interior West Division.

It was really a disjointed opening 20 minutes for the Warriors before they settled down in the second and third.

“I thought it had ebbs and flows the whole game. I thought we started well, then we didn’t do very well, then we did well, and then we didn’t do very well,” said head coach Simon Ferguson.

“But, we found a way and that was the important thing.”

The Vipers took advantage early, getting a power play goal from Liam Magnuson on a seeing-eye point shot, then a spectacular individual effort from Dmitrii Kubantsev who picked the top corner short side from a sharp angle.

“I don’t think we probably deserved to be down 2-0 the way we started, but after that I thought we came back, we grinded and found a way.”

Burke got one back on the power play, taking a long stretch pass from Ruslan Jamaldinov and breaking in all alone from the right wing before beating Jesse Sanche five-hole.

Kelly tied it on a second period power play when his wrist shot from the mid point caught the corner past a screened Sanche.

Both Sanche and Warriors goaltender Bor Glasvic shut the door until 7:29 of the third when Alexandre Lallier sent a perfect pass to Garthe in the slot who wired a one-time slap shot home to give the Warriors their first lead of the night.

After the Vipers tied it on a spectacular setup from Kubantsev, it was the Warriors trio of Alonso, Jamaldinov and Dylan Krayer who put together some pretty passing for the winner.

Krayer eventually found Alonso alone in the slot and he beat Sanche with a wrist shot to the far corner.

“We knock a guy down in the neutral zone, take the puck from him, sauce pass right on the tape then back over and an unbelievable one-timer by Alonso to finish it.

“It’s guys finding ways to get it done.”

The Warriors survived a late penalty to preserve the victory.

The win extended the Warriors record to 24-6-2-0.

The BCHL takes next weekend off from league play for all-star weekend in Spruce Grove, AB.

Ferguson will coach both the Interior Division all-stars and Team World in separate games.

Angelo Zol, Liam Nilsson, Jamaldinov, Krayer and Alonso will all take part in the festivities as well.