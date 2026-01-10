BCHL News

West Kelowna jumped out to a quick lead then hung on to edge Trail 5-4 Friday

Warriors hang on in Trail

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Warriors edge Trail 5-4 Friday

The West Kelowna Warriors had to withstand a third period onslaught, holding on for a 5-4 victory in a key four-pointer Friday night in Trail.

The Warriors led 4-0 at one point in the first period, but found themselves clinging to a one goal lead heading into the final 20 minutes.

But, despite giving up four through the first 40, Angelo Zol stood tall in the third, turning aside all 11 shots he faced to preserve the one goal win, and push them six points clear of the second place Smoke Eaters in the Interior West Division.

The Warriors chased Trail starter Lyam Leblanc after just 6 minutes, 55 seconds and three goals on just five shots.

Caden Kemkaran-Humble at 2:59, Olivier Chan at 6:40 and Natan Ethier 15 seconds later gave the Warriors a 3-0 lead before some at the Cominco Arena got to their seats.

Jace Rask on a power play 40 seconds later made it 4-0.

But, the Smoke Eaters charged back. Christian Kim and Brayden Sinclair cut the deficit in half before the end of the first and, after Ethier notched his second early in the middle frame, Cash Carter on a power play and Dylan Lariviere made it 5-4.

The Smoke eaters pushed for the equalizer in the third but Zol shut the door. A late too many men on the ice penalty all but closed the door on the Trail comeback.

The goals by Ethier give him a team-leading 18 and five in his last two games.

The Smoke Eaters outshot the Warriors 27-22 on the night.

Earlier in the day Friday, the Warriors announced the acquisition of forward Max Dinneen, who played most recently for the Newfoundland Regiment in the QMJHL.

Dinneen was in the lineup Friday and will make his Royal LePage Place debut Saturday when the Warriors host Vernon in the annual Hockey Day in West K game. All kids 18 and under wearing a jersey will get free admission into the game, however, they must still get a ticket from the box office prior to entry.