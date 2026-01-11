BCHL News

Vernon Vipers solidify depth with trade and signing of four players

Vipers make moves

Photo: Lisa Mazurek Photo Edvin Nilsson will be showcasing his talents for NCAA division one scouts at the BCHL All-Star weekend.

The Vernon Vipers are shoring up their forward and goaltending positions, as they push towards the BCHL playoffs.

Kamloops' Jesse Sanche signed with the Vipers on Friday, Jan. 9. The 19-year-old goaltender has played portions of four seasons in the WHL with the Kamloops Blazers, Everett Silvertips and Penticton Vees.

"Jesse is a local Okanagan kid who has proven he has the makeup to be a dominant goaltender,” said Vipers general manager and head coach Matt Cooke. “He has worked with Lyle (Vipers goaltending coach) in the past, and we feel that being back home will only help Jesse find his elite game again. We are excited to have him with us and have him help our team.”

Sanche's strongest season came last year in Everett, where he recorded 23 wins to just nine losses.

The Vipers also signed forwards Shaun Rios and Dario Lass, while trading for sniper Connor Paronuzzi.

Rios, 20, is a native of San Jose, and has 82 games played under his belt on the WHL level with the Wenatchee Wild, Prince George Cougars and Tri City Americans.

“We had been interested in Rios since Wenatchee put him on waivers a couple of months ago, but Prince George picked him up,” said Cooke. “Shaun is a 20-plus goal scorer in the WHL and brings a high hockey IQ and skill set that will strengthen our depth of scoring and make us a tough team to match lines with."

Lass, from Slovakia, joins the Vipers after spending the first half of the season with the Kenai River Brown Bears of the NAHL, where he recorded four goals and eight assists in 28 games. In addition to his North American experience, Lass has represented Slovakia internationally, bringing valuable experience from the Slovak national program.

Paronuzzi was traded from the Brooks Bandits in exchange for Leon Bussmann.

“We were presented with an opportunity to make a hockey trade with Brooks and felt this player swap helped both teams,” said Cooke. “In Paronuzzi, we are getting a skilled forward who has had success this season, and we’re excited to add his offence to our group.”

The Vipers are seven points out of the final playoff spot in the Interior Conference, as of Friday, Jan. 9.

All-Star bound

Vipers defenceman Edvin Nilsson will be taking part in the BCHL All-Star weekend, competing in two of the events in Spruce Grove, Alta.

From Tranas, Sweden, Nilsson is on the Team World roster for the Canada vs. World Game. He will also be playing in the College Prospects Game, as a part of Team Interior. The prospects game is to showcase the top BCHL players who do not currently have an NCAA division one commitment.

The 20-year-old has three goals and 16 assists in 29 games played with the Vipers this season.

Forward Deagan McMillan was expected to play in the College Prospects Game, but an injury forced him out.

BCHL All Star weekend takes place Jan. 15-18, with the College Prospects Game on Friday, Jan. 16 and the Canada vs. World match on Saturday.

An under-18 AAA tournament, BCHL alumni game and Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League all-star game will also take place.