West Kelowna Warriors return to the ice with first place showdown Friday in Trail

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors Warriors return to action in Trail Friday

The march toward the playoffs gets very real for the West Kelowna Warriors this weekend.

The Warriors, who have dropped three of their last five during their roughest stretch of the season, get set to face the Trail Smoke Eaters in a first place showdown Friday in Trail.

West Kelowna comes into the game with a slim four-point lead over the second place Smoke Eaters with Trail holding a game in hand.

The Smokies also struggled around the Christmas break, going just 3-3 over their last six.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams with the Warriors winning two of the first three, including a 4-1 win in their only meeting at the Cominco Arena, and 1-0 in their most recent meeting a month ago at Royal LePage Place.

Angelo Zol was between the pipes for all three, giving up just four goals over three full games plus 3:45 of overtime. He also recorded one shutout.

Ruslan Jamaldinov led the Warriors offensively with a goal and two assists over the three games while Cash Carter and Cade De. St. Hubert each had a goal and an assist in the three games for Trail.

The Warriors will return to RLP for the first time in the calendar year Saturday for a date with the rival Vernon Vipers.

They will try to continue their dominance of the Vipers after winning three of the first four meetings, including shutouts the last two times the teams have met.

The game marks the home debut for newly acquired forward

Saturday is also the Warriors annual Hockey Day in West K. All kids under 18 wearing a hockey jersey receive free admission to the game.