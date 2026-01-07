BCHL News

Vernon Vipers swing trade for Cole Bieska, son of longtime Canucks blueliner

NHL lineage heads to Vipers

Photo: Contributed Cole Bieksa is a forward who has posted nine points in 23 games with the Coquitlam Express

The Vernon Vipers have made a move to acquire Cole Bieksa, son of former NHLer and long-time Vancouver Canuck, Kevin Bieksa.

Cole has played 23 games for the Coquitlam Express this year, posting three goals and six assists in 23 games.

The six-foot, 174-pound 18-year-old previously played four seasons in high school with the Fairmont Prep hockey program in Anaheim, California.

“We are excited to add to our 2007 group,” said Vipers GM and head coach Matt Cooke. “Cole brings a high hockey IQ and competitiveness that is hard to find. He has the ability to play up and down the lineup and is a player who plays the game the right way. Cole has also had the opportunity to watch and be coached by his dad, one of my favourite and most fierce teammates from my playing career.”

Kevin played portions of 10 seasons with the Canucks, and was teammates with Cooke from 2005-2008.

Going to the Express in exchange for Bieksa is a player development fee.

The first chance to see the new Viper will be on Friday, Jan. 9 when Vernon is at home to battle the Cranbrook Bucks. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.