BCHL News

Slow start costs Vernon Vipers in loss to Okotoks Oilers

Vipers overwhelmed

Photo: Lisa Mazurek Photo Despite a goal from forward Dmitrii Kubantsev, the Vernon Vipers fell 6-3 to the Okotoks Oilers on Saturday night.

The Vernon Vipers are still on the hunt for their first win of 2026.

After a 7–5 loss to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Friday, Jan. 2, Vernon returned home Saturday to face the Okotoks Oilers, but fell behind early.

The Oilers scored four times over the first two periods, prompting a Vipers goalie change as Oliver Kanat was replaced by Colton Jugnauth.

Vernon mounted a push in the third period, opening the scoring just 31 seconds in with a goal from Christian Maro, followed shortly by a shorthanded marker from Samuel Charko. However, Okotoks responded 40 seconds later with a Brett Wilson power-play goal to restore its three-goal cushion.

Jamie Hikida added his seventh of the season three minutes later to seal the Oilers’ 6–3 win, as a late goal from Dmitrii Kubantsev wasn’t enough to spark a comeback.

The loss drops the Vipers to 8-17-5 on the season, now seven points back of Okotoks for the eighth and final Interior Conference playoff spot.

Vernon returns to action at home Friday, Jan. 9, against the Cranbrook Bucks. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.