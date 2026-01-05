BCHL News

Silverbacks down Vipers, fall to Smoke Eaters in weekend split

Silverbacks split weekend

Photo: Kristall Burgess Photography Salmon Arm lost 5-3 to the Trail Smoke Eaters on the road this weekend.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks split their first weekend of 2026, defeating the Vernon Vipers 7-5 on Friday before falling 5-3 to the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday.

Sinclair leads way

Four goals from Luke Sinclair paced the visiting Silverbacks on Friday at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

Salmon Arm’s other scoring came from Koen Senft, Brady Logue and Anthony Preskar. The Vipers had goals from Christian Maro, Toms Trockis, Brayden Pankey, Davids Livsics and Dmitrii Kubantsev.

Sinclair scored three consecutive goals in the second period to snap a tie and make it 5-2 for the Silverbacks.

The third period saw the Vipers score three times to try to get back into the game however the Silverbacks were able to score a couple of their own for a 7-5 victory.

Daniel Dirracolo had a pretty good game in net for Salmon Arm making 27 saves on 32 shots. Vernon’s Colton Jugnauth was pulled after allowing five goals on 26 shots over two periods. Oliver Kanat took over for Vernon in the third allowing two goals on 10 shots on net.

Salmon Arm’s special teams were not very sharp going 0 for 2 on the power play and allowing the Vipers to score two power play goals on three attempts.

Kal Tire Place had an announced attendance of 2,646 fans for Friday night’s game.

Smokies too much

The Silverbacks took on the Smoke Eaters on Saturday night in Trail, where newcomers Brady Craik and Wyatt Dreger both notched their first goals in the BCHL.

But Salmon Arm fell behind early and trailed all night, dropping a 5-3 decision after an empty-net goal.

Erik Pastro, Zach Coutu, Brayden Sinclair, Ryan Oothoudt and Christian Kim were the goal scorers for Trail. Luke Lepper scored the other goal for Salmon Arm.

Trail struck first jumping to a 2-1 lead by the end of the first period. Both teams scored again in the second and the Smoke Eaters held a 4-3 lead heading towards the end of the third period. Then an empty-netter from Kim in the final minute sealed the game for Trail.

Mikkel Christensen put up a solid performance for Salmon Arm, making 29 saves on 33 shots.

Lyam Leblanc was in net for Trail and and made 29 saves on 32 shots.

There was an announced attendance of 1,468 at the Cominco Arena in Trail.

Up next

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks remain in third place in the interior west division with a record of 14-12-3-2. With 33 points Salmon Arm is 12 points ahead of the fourth place Vernon Vipers and nine points back of Trail.

The Silverbacks will be back in town for an extended home stand as they take on the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Friday, Jan. 9, and then they will take on the Cranbrook Bucks on Saturday, Jan. 10.

Tickets are available online or at the box office.