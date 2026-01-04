BCHL News

West Kelowna earn split of Alberta road trip, beating Brooks 6-4

Ethier paces Warriors win

Photo: Contributed Warriors defeat Brooks 6-4 Saturday

Natan Ethier had a career night for the West Kelowna Warriors Saturday night.

The 20-year-old native of Rosemère, QC had a five-point night in leading the Warriors to a 6-4 win in Brooks and a split of their two-game Alberta road swing.

Ethier netted his second hat trick of the season and added a pair of assists on the night, snapping a personal four-game point drought.

NEVER GIVE UP ON THE PLAY ?



Natan Ethier with a wild backhand assist after getting knocked down in front



?️ @nathandcrosby #BCHL | @BCHLWarriors pic.twitter.com/4qfsf4y7wF — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) January 4, 2026

The line of Ethier, newcomer Alexandre Lallier and Noah Garthe accounted for four goals and 11 points on the night.

Garthe had a goal and three assists while Lallier chipped in with a pair of helpers.

Dylan Krayer had a goal and an assist while Caden Kemkaran-Humble added the other goal into an empty net.

The offensive explosion was the first time the Warriors have scored more than three times in a game since a 7-1 drubbing of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs back on Dec. 5.

The Warriors held leads of 2-0 and 3-1 in the opening period, but saw the hometown Bandits tie it with two unanswered goals in the middle frame.

However, a pair of goals from Ethier in the third, including one with the man advantage, opened up a 5-3 lead. Kemkaran-Humble sealed it with an empty net goal in the final minute.

The Warriors clicked on two of five opportunities with the man advantage while the Bandits scored on two of their four opportunities.

Bor Glavic, making his first start since returning from the Group A World Junior championship, stopped 29 shots to record the win.

The Warriors, 22-6-2-0 on the season, travel to Trail Friday before hosting Vernon Saturday in their first home game of the new year.