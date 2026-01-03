West Kelowna sluggish in return from two week Christmas break
Warriors offence goes cold
The West Kelowna Warriors opened the second half of the BC Hockey League season the way they ended the first half, on the losing end.
The Interior Division east-leading Blackfalds Bulldogs dumped the Warriors 5-1 Friday as the teams returned from their two-week Christmas break.
It’s the first time all season the Warriors have dropped two in a row, and the first time workhorse starter Angelo Zol has allowed more than three goals in any start.
Danny Hussa scored twice for the Bulldogs who held period leads of 2-0 and 4-0.
Philip Hagen scored the lone Warriors goal at 13:43 of the third.
The Warriors offence has gone stale over the past half dozen games, scoring just eight goals over that s[an. They have also been shut out twice during that time.
The game marked the debut of forward Blake Burke who comes to the Warriors from the Cape Breton Eagles in the QMJHL.
The Warriors look to rebound when they close out this two-game Alberta road trip Saturday in Brooks.
More BCHL articles
- Gallery: Spellbinding snapsBC - 9:00 pm
- Accused in $7M bust returnsSurrey - 8:00 pm
- 2 rescue calls on New Year'sPenticton - 7:40 pm
- Spike in church revocationsCanada - 7:30 pm
- Family demands justiceBC - 7:15 pm
|1
|West Kelowna Warriors
|44 pts
|2
|Trail Smoke Eaters
|40 pts
|3
|Salmon Arm Silverbacks
|31 pts
|4
|Vernon Vipers
|21 pts
|5
|Cranbrook Bucks
|16 pts
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.