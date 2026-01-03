BCHL News

West Kelowna sluggish in return from two week Christmas break

Warriors offence goes cold

The West Kelowna Warriors opened the second half of the BC Hockey League season the way they ended the first half, on the losing end.

The Interior Division east-leading Blackfalds Bulldogs dumped the Warriors 5-1 Friday as the teams returned from their two-week Christmas break.

It’s the first time all season the Warriors have dropped two in a row, and the first time workhorse starter Angelo Zol has allowed more than three goals in any start.

Danny Hussa scored twice for the Bulldogs who held period leads of 2-0 and 4-0.

Philip Hagen scored the lone Warriors goal at 13:43 of the third.

The Warriors offence has gone stale over the past half dozen games, scoring just eight goals over that s[an. They have also been shut out twice during that time.

The game marked the debut of forward Blake Burke who comes to the Warriors from the Cape Breton Eagles in the QMJHL.

The Warriors look to rebound when they close out this two-game Alberta road trip Saturday in Brooks.