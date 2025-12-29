BCHL News

Silverbacks hit the road for two games against division rivals

Photo: Kristall Burgess Photography The Salmon Arm Silverbacks will head out on the road this week for two games against division rivals this weekend.

About halfway through the regular season, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks remain firmly entrenched in third place in the Interior West division and could start moving up in the standings if they can triumph against division rivals later this week.

The Silverbacks record of 13-11-3-2 has netted them 31 points, putting the team only nine points behind second place Trail Smoke Eaters and 13 points behind the division-leading West Kelowna Warriors.

After a week-long holiday break, Salmon Arm will be heading to Vernon on Friday, Jan. 2, facing off against the Vipers on the road.

Then on Saturday, Jan. 3, the Silverbacks will be in Trail to take on the Smoke Eaters — the team ahead of them in the division standings.

Following those two road games, Salmon Arm will begin a six-game home stand which could offer the perfect opportunity to move up the division standings.

With 25 games left in the regular season, the Silverbacks are well positioned to make the playoffs since only the bottom team in each division will be excluded from the post-season.