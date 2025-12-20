BCHL News

Vernon Vipers back home for back-to-backs before Christmas break

Last games of 2025

Photo: Lisa Mazurek Photo The Vernon Vipers look to stretch their winning streak to three over the weekend.

Fresh off of two straight victories, the Vernon Vipers will close out their 2025 BCHL year with games at home against the West Kelowna Warriors and Blackfalds Bulldogs.

Vernon (7-14-5-0) enter the matchup riding momentum from a highly successful road weekend, earning wins in both Cranbrook and Okotoks. On Saturday night in Okotoks, Vernon scored six goals for the second straight game, posting a 6-4 win over the Oilers.

Toms Trockis led the way with a pair of goals, while Sebastian Bradshaw and Davids Livsics each added a goal and an assist. Dmitrii Kubantsev chipped in with two assists, and Colton Jugnauth stopped 25 of 29 shots to secure the victory.

The Warriors are coming into Vernon as the top team in the league with a .808 win percentage and 20-4-2 record.

Last week, West Kelowna split a series with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. West Kelowna opened the set with a 3-0 home win on Friday night, as Natan Ethier scored twice and Angelo Zol recorded his third shutout of the season. The following night, the Warriors were held scoreless in a 2-0 loss at Rogers Rink, where Salmon Arm goaltender Mikkel Christensen turned aside 27 shots. Zol made 22 saves on 23 shots in the loss.

Blackfalds (20-8) are first in the Interior East division and is coming off of a 6-3 win over the Spruce Grove Saints last Friday.

Vernon is led offensively by Christian Maro (seven goals, 16 assists), Dmitrii Kubantsev (seven goals, 13 assists), and Evan Sundar (11 goals, eight assists).

Puck drop against the Warriors is set for 7 p.m on Friday. Saturday's game against the Bulldogs is pegged for 6 p.m.