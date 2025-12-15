Vernon Vipers offence explodes for pair of road wins on the weekend

Photo: Vernon Vipers Photo Vernon Vipers won twice on the weekend to grab their first back-to-back road wins of the season.

It took until mid-December, but the Vernon Vipers have finally strung together back-to-back road wins.

Vernon scored 12 goals in two games, beating the Cranbrook Bucks 6–3 on Friday and the Okotoks Oilers 6–4 on Saturday.

In Cranbrook, the Vipers fell behind 2–0 after the first period but erupted in the second. Goals from Taylor Curtis, Evan Sundar and Sebastian Bradshaw flipped the game before a late Bucks goal tied it 3–3.

Vernon took control in the third, with Samuel Charko, Deagan McMillan and Bradshaw sealing the win. Colton Jugnauth made 19 saves for his second victory of the season.

A night later in Okotoks, Vernon never trailed. Charko opened the scoring with his ninth of the season, and after the Oilers tied it on the power play, Toms Trockis restored the lead. Okotoks answered again, but Bradshaw put the Vipers ahead once more in the second.

Sundar added his team-leading 11th, and after the Oilers tied it, Livsics and Trockis scored in the third to clinch the win. Jugnauth stopped 25 shots, including all 13 he faced in the final period.

The Vipers improve to 7-14-5 and now return home for five straight games, starting Friday, Dec. 19 against the West Kelowna Warriors. Puck drop is 7 p.m.