Salmon Arm Silverbacks earn weekend split against first-place West Kelowna Warriors

Photo: Kristall Burgess Photography Salmon Arm Silverbacks players battle for the puck against the West Kelowna Warriors in a pre-season game

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks split a gritty home-and-home with the first-place West Kelowna Warriors over the weekend, rebounding on Saturday with a 2-0 shutout on home ice.

That followed a shutout win for the Warriors on Friday night in West Kelowna.

Warriors slam door

A 27-save performance by Daniel Dirracolo was not enough for the Silverbacks on Friday night in West Kelowna, where they fell 3-0 to the BCHL Interior West Division-leading Warriors.

Natan Ethier (2) and Jace Rask were the goal scorers for the Warriors.

West Kelowna scored once in the first period and again in the third, before Ethier sealed it with an empty-netter late.

The Silverbacks struggled to get much going offensively, managing only 18 shots on net.

Announced attendance at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna was 774.

Third-period payoff

Saturday night’s game was a spirited affair, with nine penalties and no scoring through the first two periods.

Anthony Cardilli finally broke the goose egg nine minutes into the third period, and Keifer Miller iced it with an empty-netter in the final minute.

The Warriors were penalized for too many men while pulling their goalie late, and the ensuing reaction behind the West Kelowna bench prompted a 10-minute game misconduct.

Mikkel Christensen was spectacular in net for the Silverbacks, perfect on 27 shots to earn the shutout and the win. Angelo Zol followed up his shutout performance on Friday by stopping 22 of 23 Salmon Arm shots.

Announced attendance at Rogers Rink in Salmon Arm was 1,586.

Up next

The split weekend moves the Silverbacks to 12-10-3-2 — in the middle of the pack in the five-team Interior West Division. With 29 points, they are nine points behind the second-place Trail Smoke Eaters and 10 points up on the Vernon Vipers.

Salmon Arm is back in action on Friday, when the Blackfalds Bulldogs visit Rogers Rink. The Silverbacks will then travel back to West Kelowna for another date with the Warriors on Saturday.