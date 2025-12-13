274214
277351
BCHL News  

West Kelowna Warriors held off the scoresheet for the firt time this season

Warriors offence dries up

- | Story: 589332

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks turned the tables on the West Kelowna Warriors Saturday night.

After being shutout 3-0 Friday, the Silverbacks got a semblance of revenge, beating the Warriors 2-0 in the return engagement at Rogers Rink.

On Teddy Bear Toss Night in Salmon Arm, the home faithful had to wait until the mage was nearly 50 minutes old before letting the furries fly.

Anthony Cardilli bagged what turned out to be the game winner crashing the net off the left wing and sleeping a backing five hole on Angelo Zol.

Keifer Miller added an empty net goal with Zol on the bench for an extra attacker.

The goal by Cardilli snapped Zol’s record shutout streak at 209 minutes and 29 seconds. He went nearly 10 ½ periods without allowing a goal.

The Warriors outshot Salmon Arm 27-24.

West Kelowna is off until next weekend when they close out the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule. They play in Vernon Friday before hosting the same Silverbacks Saturday.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BCHL articles


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior West Division
1West Kelowna Warriors42 pts
2Trail Smoke Eaters38 pts
3Salmon Arm Silverbacks27 pts
4Vernon Vipers17 pts
5Cranbrook Bucks14 pts


270239


Hockey Links



280068



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


273684



273684