West Kelowna Warriors held off the scoresheet for the firt time this season

Photo: Salmon Arm Silverbacks Salmon Arm shutout Warriors 2-0 Saturday

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks turned the tables on the West Kelowna Warriors Saturday night.

After being shutout 3-0 Friday, the Silverbacks got a semblance of revenge, beating the Warriors 2-0 in the return engagement at Rogers Rink.

On Teddy Bear Toss Night in Salmon Arm, the home faithful had to wait until the mage was nearly 50 minutes old before letting the furries fly.

Anthony Cardilli bagged what turned out to be the game winner crashing the net off the left wing and sleeping a backing five hole on Angelo Zol.

Keifer Miller added an empty net goal with Zol on the bench for an extra attacker.

The goal by Cardilli snapped Zol’s record shutout streak at 209 minutes and 29 seconds. He went nearly 10 ½ periods without allowing a goal.

The Warriors outshot Salmon Arm 27-24.

West Kelowna is off until next weekend when they close out the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule. They play in Vernon Friday before hosting the same Silverbacks Saturday.