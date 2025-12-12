Former West Kelowna Warrior will officiate at the World Junior Hockey championship

Photo: BCHL Scott Allan

Scott Allan was a large, bruising defenceman when he suited up for the BC Hockey League's West Kelowna Warriors a decade ago.

The six-foot-eight native of Thornton, CO, patrolled the blueline for the Warriors from 2015 to 2017, which included their RBC Cup championship season.

Now, he towers over players as a linesperson in the BCHL, American Hockey League and East Coast Hockey League.

And, after trading in his stick for a whistle just a year ago, he has progressed to the point where he has been selected as an NHL pick to work the World Junior Hockey Championship slated to begin Boxing Day in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

“It means a lot to be selected because I know how much goes into this tournament and how much it means to a lot of different people from many different countries,” said Allan.

“In the hockey world, these are teenagers that have the support of their entire country for two weeks. These teams just want to make their families and countries proud.”

Following his time with the Warriors, Allan spent five years at the University of Concordia in Edmonton then played professionally for two seasons in the ECHL before transitioning to officiating.

“We are extremely proud of Scott to receive the honour of being invited by the NHL to work this prestigious tournament,” said Brad Lazarowich, the BCHL’s vice president of hockey operations and head of the officiating department.

“Scott has made tremendous strides over his short time as an official. This is just the start of what is sure to be more officiating milestones for him.”

Allan credits working with Lazarowich and the BCHL has been invaluable for his development.

“In the BCHL, I have been able to get my feet wet and hone the basic skills of officiating,” said Allan.

“I’m not necessarily talking about the rule book either, because for 80 per cent of the rules, I already know them from being around the game for 20 years. The other 20 per cent however, the real nuance of the game, is something the BCHL has taught me.”