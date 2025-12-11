Vernon Vipers blitzed 7-4 against Brooks Bandits

Photo: Lisa Mazurek Photo Despite a goal from Vipers defenceman Edvin Nilsson, Vernon would lose 7-4 to the Brooks Bandits.

The Vernon Vipers felt the wrath of the defending Fred Page Cup champions, as they were beaten, 7-4 against the Brooks Bandits on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Fresh off a 6–3 Teddy Bear Toss win over Cranbrook, Vernon started strong with two goals in the first nine minutes to take a 2–0 lead into the second period. But Brooks quickly erased it, scoring twice, 21 seconds apart, through Harry Ahlberg and Liam Fitzpatrick.

Edvin Nilsson restored the Vipers’ lead at 12:03, only for Isaac Johnson to tie the game 10 seconds later. Johnson added another with six seconds left in the period, giving Brooks a 3–2 edge.

Johnson completed his hat trick 49 seconds into the third on a power play. Ahlberg and Kamyl Chemrouk added insurance markers before Deagan McMillan pulled one back for Vernon, but the Bandits held on for the 7–4 win.

The loss dropped the Vipers to 5-14-5 on the year. Next up is another date with the Bucks, on Friday, Dec. 12 in Cranbrook.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.