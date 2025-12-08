Vernon Vipers end losing streak, beat Cranbrook Bucks on Teddy Bear Toss night

Photo: Lisa Mazurek Photo On Teddy Bear Toss night, the Vernon Vipers came away with a 6-3 victory.

On Teddy Bear Toss night, the Vernon Vipers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over the Cranbrook Bucks on Saturday night.

The crowd of 2,300 at Kal Tire Place was able to throw their teddy bears on the ice early, as Sam Charko kicked off the scoring at the 4:15 mark of the first period.

Teams would trade goals in the next 15 minutes, with Cranbrook's Richard Rucireto and Hugo Daniel scoring, while Leon Bussmann found the back of the net for the home side.

After a Grant Denuccio power play goal for the Bucks in the midway point of the second, the Vipers would dominate the remainder of the game.

Dmitrii Kubantsev, Evan Sundar, Andrew Petruk and Seth Tansem all scored in the later stages of the game to give the Vipers a 6-3 victory.

Oliver Kanat made 27 saves on 30 shots for his third win of the year for Vernon (5-13-5). The team will play next on Wednesday, Dec. 10 against Brooks at home. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.