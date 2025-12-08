Salmon Arm Silverbacks end losing streak at five games with 4-2 win

Photo: Kristall Burgess Photography Salmon Arm finally gave fans something to celebrate with a 4-2 win to end the losing streak

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks got back into the win column over the weekend, snapping a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 win on home ice on Saturday night.

The Silverbacks split their weekend, falling 1-0 to the Cranbrook Bucks on Friday before doubling up the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Saturday.

Shutout loss

The Silverbacks ran into a hot goalie on Friday night, unable to beat Cranbrook’s Josh Scully despite peppering him with 30 shots.

A power-play marker from Adam Csabi was all the scoring the Bucks would need.

Mikkel Christensen was solid in the net for Salmon Arm, making 21 saves on 22 shots, but Scully’s shutout performance earned the win for the Bucks.

Rogers Rink had an announced attendance of 1,123 on Friday.

Third-period heroics

A pair of late goals from Jared Rothman lef the Silverbacks to a 4-2 win on Saturday over Alberni Valley.

Mateu Späth and Koen Senft were the other goal scorers for Salmon Arm. The Bulldogs got scoring from Samuel Léonard and Caden Tremblay.

Rothman scored twice in the third period to bust a 2-2 tie and get Salmon Arm back into the win column.

Goalie Daniel Dirracolo had a big game for Salmon Arm, stopping 42 of 44 shots. Alberni Valley’s Owen Lunneborg made 32 saves on 35 shots.

Salmon Arm’s special teams performed well, going 1 for 3 with the man advantage and holding the Bulldogs scoreless on their lone power play chance.

Announced attendance on Saturday was 1,196.

Coming up next

Salmon Arm is now 11-9-3-2, which gives them 27 points — good for third place in the BCHL's Interior West Division.

They are nine points back of the second-place Trail Smoke Eaters and 12 points up on the fourth place Vernon Vipers.

The Silverbacks will face a tough test this weekend, when they take on the division-leading West Kelowna Warriors in a home-and-home — in West Kelowna on Friday and in Salmon Arm on Saturday.

