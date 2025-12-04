Vernon Vipers swing trade for point-a-game forward

Photo: Alicia Bass Photo Christian Maro has played in 100 BCHL regular season games, and will be providing an offensive spark for the Vernon Vipers.

Amid a tough start to the season, the Vernon Vipers are getting some badly-needed offensive firepower.

The BCHL club has acquired Christian Maro from the Coquitlam Express. In exchange, Michael Munroe and Tyler Chiovetti are heading to Coquitlam.

“Unannounced, we were given the opportunity this morning with Coquitlam to add a player to our group that makes us better,” said Vipers GM and head coach Matt Cooke. “Christian is a proven point producer in our league and we feel fits into our team identity very well."

A native of Stamford, Conneticut, Maro has seven goals and 14 assists in 20 games for the Express this year. He also has 80 games under his belt with the Powell River Kings from 2023-25.

The six-foot, 187-pound right winger has committed to College of the Holy Cross for the 2026-27 school year.

Munroe had 11 points for the vipers in 21 games this year. Chiovetti had 14 in 19 games.

"Trades involving a player of Christian’s ilk usually come with a cost, as the other team needs to get value in return," Cooke said. "We wish Tyler and Michael continued success with their new team.”

The Vipers (4-12-5) travel to Trail to take on the Smoke Eaters on Friday, Dec. 5. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.