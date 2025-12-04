BCHL News

Warriors goaltender to play for Slovenia at Div. 1 world juniors

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Warriors goaltender off to IIHF world junior tournament

West Kelowna Warriors goaltender Bor Glavic is heading home to play for his country at the Division 1 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The native of Slovenia will take part in the six-team tournament which runs from Dec. 7 to 13 in Bled, Slovenia.

The winner of the championship will be elevated to the main group for the 2027 World Junior Championship.

This will be the fourth time Glavic has suited up for Slovenia on the world stage.

He took part in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 U18 championship and the U20 championship last year.

Over those three events, he had a combined 9-2 record.

Slovenia will take on Austria in their first game Dec. 7.

The Warriors have recalled goaltender Tyson Adams from the Okanagan Hockey Club to fill in for Glavic.